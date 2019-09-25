As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Oak Hill Advisors LP Increased Holding; Hartline Investment Decreased Chevron New Com (CVX) Position by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,775 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 22,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 1.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 3.71M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

