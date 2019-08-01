As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Green Street Investors Decreased Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding by $578,200

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 63,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 117,808 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI)

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 64,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 943,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, up from 879,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 1.01M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 1.24M shares to 255,177 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 743,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,712 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13,475 shares. Amp owns 0.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 504,453 shares. Cohen And Steers accumulated 500,670 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 11.84 million shares. Centerbridge Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 16.49% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.82M shares. Nokota Management Limited Partnership stated it has 3.87 million shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 7,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.15% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caspian LP holds 3.06M shares or 64.21% of its portfolio. Earnest Ltd invested in 255 shares. Stonehill Management Limited Liability reported 6.54 million shares. Gradient Invs Llc holds 3,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 29,170 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Tributary Management Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Green Street Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 4.19% or 63,900 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). California-based Symphony Asset Ltd has invested 0.2% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 68,528 shares. Bluecrest accumulated 28,653 shares. Bailard reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc New York has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 1 shares. Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas has invested 0.17% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Advisors Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 27,491 shares. 3,001 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Cypress Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,880 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3,533 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd owns 558,818 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.