As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) by $21.55 Million as Stock Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 4.03 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76 million, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 4.42 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 590,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 7.14M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 513,531 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $35.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 50,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 167,809 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $62.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

