As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $2.42 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 40,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 36,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 1.40M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 807,634 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 497,294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pointstate Lp invested in 0.33% or 943,900 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 77,765 shares. Caspian Capital LP owns 3.06 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.27M shares. Sachem Head Mgmt Lp reported 3.45M shares. Cohen And Steers Inc invested in 500,670 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Taconic Advisors Lp accumulated 60,000 shares. Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hound Partners Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4.85M shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 204 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. New Generation Limited Liability Com has invested 3.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.70M were reported by Finepoint Limited Partnership. Pnc Inc accumulated 7,703 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,385 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Violich Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Shell Asset Management Co reported 163,148 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 11,038 shares stake. Nomura Holding reported 0% stake. Amarillo Commercial Bank has 8,313 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pecaut owns 8,652 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Central Bankshares Trust has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 354 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,461 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp has 2.38% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 206,379 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares to 108,525 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).