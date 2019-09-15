As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Upped Holding by $15.84 Million; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98 million shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 11,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,696 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, down from 139,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Capital Mgmt reported 1.76% stake. Gm Advisory owns 29,891 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.8% or 55,605 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap holds 20,237 shares. Parus (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 309,625 shares. 46,458 are owned by Seabridge Advsr Limited Liability Co. Aviva Public Limited Liability invested in 4.12M shares or 3.79% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Lc holds 577,676 shares. 256,112 were accumulated by Guardian Cap L P. High Pointe Management Limited Liability has 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,030 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intl Invsts reported 94.79M shares. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability holds 7.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 75,705 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peconic Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,000 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 19,501 shares to 90,010 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 75,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services Gru owns 7,010 shares. Zimmer Ltd Partnership owns 0.49% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.01 million shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 265 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 5.08 million are owned by Citigroup. Glenmede Comm Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 85 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr accumulated 3 shares. Rbf has 535,000 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mechanics Retail Bank Department reported 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James & holds 21,278 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 25,542 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Motco invested in 137 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.