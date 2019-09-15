As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Stake in Kellogg Co (K) by $501,009

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 22,249 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 31,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.58 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sachem Head Cap Management LP has 8.47% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.50M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 217,650 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 1,826 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 25,000 shares. Sageworth Co accumulated 1,817 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corporation has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 780,607 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.30 million shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 25,542 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 30,233 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,203 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 3.14 million shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 27,849 shares. Tobam accumulated 9,783 shares.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTE Networks Provides Shareholder Update NYSE:FTNW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 286,562 were reported by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 961,322 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 108,800 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 1.98M shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 29,445 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 66,519 shares. Duncker Streett Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,648 shares. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 4,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). London Of Virginia has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 3,235 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsr.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,676 shares to 48,249 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).