As Pg&E Crop (PCG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Energy Income Partners Increased Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $1.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 18.14 million shares traded or 125.21% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 25,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.73 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 187,673 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Punch Card Limited Partnership has invested 10.57% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Highland Management Lp invested in 0.69% or 619,300 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Fil Ltd holds 284 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Cap Ltd Co reported 17.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Force Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.42% stake. First Wilshire Secs Inc invested in 171,577 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs invested 0.53% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $60.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 263,419 shares. Copeland Mngmt Ltd invested in 162,551 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Hightower Lta holds 16,553 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Natixis reported 9,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Limited Dc holds 4,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc has 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 3.45M shares. The Texas-based Rr Advisors Lc has invested 7% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Monetary Mngmt Grp has 2,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 0.42% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 1.11 million shares. Avalon Llc owns 18,507 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).