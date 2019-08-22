As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding; Ecor1 Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $12.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 12.35 million shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 716,155 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 21,283 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 40,134 shares. 12,884 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 2,105 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 329,233 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 22,957 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 255,300 shares stake. D E Shaw accumulated 987,532 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Automobile Association accumulated 216,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citigroup owns 7,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

