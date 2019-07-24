As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Boosted by $206.24 Million Its Position; Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake as Market Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 1.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.64 million, down from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 41.04 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.89 lastly. It is down 58.22% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,105 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bancorp Of America De reported 3.76 million shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP holds 1.08% or 2.20 million shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 0% or 1,626 shares. Tobam holds 8,157 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 1,434 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 204 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.26% or 11.37 million shares. 137 are held by Motco. Valueact Lp holds 1.00 million shares. 5,574 are held by Exane Derivatives. First Personal Svcs invested in 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Llc invested in 0% or 10 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2.73 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.59M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 460,269 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pictet Asset holds 424,535 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1,600 shares stake. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Segantii Limited has invested 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Chevy Chase Trust owns 0.08% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 734,658 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 27,625 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny reported 235,432 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 40,475 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.17% or 1.37 million shares. Aviance Management holds 8,218 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 43,626 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Holding (NYSE:SERV) by 52,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

