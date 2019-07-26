As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $168.84 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Intrust Bank Na Upped Its Stake by $966,255 as Market Valuation Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.72M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.59. About 5.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Blackrock Inc stated it has 13.13M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.15% or 138,533 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 133,059 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Co owns 35,322 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 16,407 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 0% or 1,137 shares. Amer International Group Incorporated Inc owns 34,661 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 0.02% or 37,289 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 2.20M shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tpg Grp Inc Holding (Sbs) Advsrs Inc owns 1.59M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 97,666 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Begins Daily Aerial Patrols to Spot Wildfires and Speed Response – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E defends new board amid skeptic regulators – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Disney CEO Bob Iger Worth $22,793 an Hour? – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.