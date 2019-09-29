As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Stake; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased Its Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Holding by $3.18 Million; Stock Price Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.84M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 77,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.57 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 257,202 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 3.92% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 247,970 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 942,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 197,427 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 42,667 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Lp has 210,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 2,346 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 25,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 15.34 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc holds 10 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 605,449 shares. Transamerica Finance reported 3 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 0.12% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 690,354 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 888,882 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.13M shares to 636,300 shares, valued at $186.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 17,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,029 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 64,250 shares to 336,425 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 44,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,231 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI).

