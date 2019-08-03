As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Declined, Silver Point Capital LP Has Upped Position; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake Lifted by Apriem Advisors

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 9,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 42,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 33,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27 million shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 409,760 were reported by Franklin Resource. New York-based Nokota Mgmt LP has invested 2.09% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr invested in 0% or 15,569 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,228 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Highland Ltd Partnership has invested 0.69% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Finance Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 2,372 shares stake. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.30 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 450,545 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0% or 105 shares. First Personal Svcs invested in 0% or 550 shares.

