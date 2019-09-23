As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Msdc Management LP Has Decreased by $7.12 Million Its Stake; Clearbridge Investments Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65 million shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 185,396 shares as the company's stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390.84M, up from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.72. About 205,324 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 942,700 shares. Creative Planning reported 24,659 shares stake. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.75% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Advisers Inc owns 46 shares. Css Limited Company Il has 0.12% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 89,600 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1.82M shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 17,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gvo Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.14% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Assocs owns 21,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp, a New York-based fund reported 58,591 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 1,817 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 36,888 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 25,542 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E May Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, and Yuba Counties – StreetInsider.com” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.38 million shares to 1 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,060 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.