As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Has Decreased by $738,705

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05M shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 169,064 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.90 million, down from 175,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 21,515 shares to 739,946 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

