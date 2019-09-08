As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Silver Point Capital LP Has Boosted by $206.24 Million Its Stake; Brown Forman (BF.B) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Increased Its Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 7,203 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 215,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, up from 208,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Brown Forman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 1.22M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll holds 0% or 102 shares. 10,000 are owned by Force Cap Mngmt. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 2.46% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 24,125 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. New Generation Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 252,651 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.17% or 7.60M shares in its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Lp accumulated 456,815 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp owns 1.18 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp accumulated 5.74M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Salem Counselors accumulated 500 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,517 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). North Star Mngmt owns 2,610 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oaktree Cap LP accumulated 0.41% or 1.22 million shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will These 3-Falling Knives Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late To Join The Campari’s Party – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Optimism Resurfaces – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.