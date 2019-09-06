As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Centerbridge Partners LP Raised by $66.20 Million Its Stake; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $330,498

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 1.09M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 14,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 13,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $425.19. About 93,964 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would be a ‘game changer,’ BlackRock’s Terry Simpson warns (via @cnbcfuturesnow); 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock’s $1.3 Billion Gold Fund Feels Pain of Bullion Miners; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Lead Carleton College’s $800 Million Fund; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet after all

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01 million shares to 682,419 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 608,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 955,044 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0% stake. Steadfast Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 6.72 million shares. Pointstate LP reported 943,900 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 144,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 217,650 shares. Oak Hill LP owns 4.18% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 150,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 8,600 shares. King Street Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.86% or 1.00M shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 17,517 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1,334 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. 55 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Inc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments, Nebraska-based fund reported 11,360 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.15% or 8.97M shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Llc reported 1,236 shares stake. Wade G W invested in 0.03% or 760 shares. Narwhal reported 6,837 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Keystone Financial Planning, Ohio-based fund reported 4,692 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9,061 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 0.33% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 1,642 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Limited. Kdi Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 15,281 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 11,992 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 3,051 shares. Kistler holds 227 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 350 shares.

