As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Raised Its Holding by $15.84 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.33 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 153,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 2.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 3.77 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Kempner Limited Partnership invested 1.75% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Management Ltd Partnership invested in 2.12M shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 683 Management Llc accumulated 4.06% or 1.95M shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 970,000 are owned by Jet Cap Investors Limited Partnership. New Generation Ltd Liability Company owns 5.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 279,492 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0% or 55 shares. Kensico Capital Management stated it has 2.90 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 6.27% or 1.08 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 20.55M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.22M shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hanson Mcclain reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 400 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.04% or 817,136 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Il owns 819 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Markel Corp has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Profit Inv Mgmt Lc reported 9,794 shares stake. Joel Isaacson Limited Co holds 34,995 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Co reported 47,282 shares. Covington Capital Management has invested 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Biondo Inv Lc has 89,073 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,535 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 212,244 shares. Marietta Prns Llc holds 13,605 shares. Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 0.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,663 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 42,931 are owned by Lincoln National Corporation.

