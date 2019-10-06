As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Holder Msdc Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $7.12 Million; Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $381,810

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80M shares traded or 78.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $466.71M for 2.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc has 0.27% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aurelius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 31.31% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc World Mkts invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Management owns 137,659 shares. Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 106,845 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 27,849 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 1.30 million shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company has 535,000 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 1.54 million shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% stake. Parkside Bank Tru accumulated 171 shares. Oz Mngmt LP invested in 2.12 million shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 43,981 shares to 525,319 shares, valued at $26.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).