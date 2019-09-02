As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Declined, Newtyn Management Raised Holding; At&T (T) Holding Lifted by Washington Trust Company

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 18,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 461,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 443,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 5.23M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 76,494 shares to 300,305 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,020 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Villere St Denis J & Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,011 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 3.20 million shares stake. Golub Gp Limited Com has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 63,585 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt invested in 2.09% or 4.54M shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 66.33 million shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc holds 8,555 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,179 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 239,738 shares. Ima Wealth holds 12,038 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 35,921 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ami Asset reported 14,558 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 6,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.82% or 1.21M shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 37.59 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 5.74 million are held by Pentwater Capital Management Limited Partnership. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). World Asset Management has 24,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Corporation Ma holds 24.50M shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 58,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 2,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Columbus Hill Capital LP invested in 6.44M shares. Highland Ltd Partnership owns 619,300 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 0.02% stake. Knighthead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 34.43% or 10.43M shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,319 shares, and cut its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).