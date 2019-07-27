As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Upped Position by $206.24 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered by $890,557 Its Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 9,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 70,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Walmart at ‘AA’/’F1+’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 30/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may get four seats on Flipkart’s ten-member board; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 26,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 956,798 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc has invested 2.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Gru Ltd Ma reported 24.50 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md accumulated 16.72 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.64% or 456,815 shares. Nordea Inv has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 41,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 22.17M shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 137 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. York Global Advsrs Limited has 4.11% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.15M shares. Allstate Corporation owns 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 37,289 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Climbed on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) notified California Public Utilities Commission of its election to participate in Wildfire Fund – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Com owns 4,686 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.37% or 6,285 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership invested in 61,773 shares or 0.45% of the stock. New England And Management has 2,762 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Orrstown Fincl Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Parametrica Management. 2,500 are owned by Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Company. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 108,680 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs invested in 0.51% or 15,492 shares. New York-based Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 95,790 are held by Westfield Capital Limited Partnership. 110,665 were reported by Arvest Bankshares Tru Division. Park Circle holds 1.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 15,000 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation invested in 28,661 shares or 2.64% of the stock.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exchange Traded Conc by 31,978 shares to 123,128 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (GVI).