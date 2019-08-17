As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $168.84 Million; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Value Declined, Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 1.92M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.05% or 720,327 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glendon Cap Management Lp invested in 3.07% or 699,282 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Stonehill Capital Management Ltd Liability has 6.54M shares for 35.07% of their portfolio. Nokota Mgmt Lp invested in 2.09% or 3.87 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 3.44M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.64% stake. King Street Capital Management Lp invested 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 497,294 shares. State Street reported 5.82 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hollencrest reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

