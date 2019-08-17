As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Upped Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $23.37 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 168,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,262 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 224,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 19,587 shares to 76,680 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,872 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi. Jackson Wealth Mgmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers Retail Bank invested in 56,265 shares or 4.28% of the stock. 342,880 are held by Seizert Cap Ltd Com. Round Table Svcs Limited Co has 6,430 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Marathon Capital Mngmt owns 22,461 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Greenwood Associate Lc reported 78,105 shares. Orca Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,572 shares. Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prns has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paw Cap holds 5,000 shares. Legacy Partners, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,228 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% or 114.92M shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Mgmt invested in 37,729 shares. Ht Prtn has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yacktman Asset Management LP reported 4.72 million shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

