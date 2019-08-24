As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Lifted Position by $12.24 Million; As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 469,464 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.68 million, up from 459,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 366,909 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $75.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co Com (NYSE:GHC) by 9,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,834 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 72,150 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Amica Mutual Ins holds 10,004 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,150 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.19% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 5,690 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co holds 143 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Company accumulated 1.44 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 1.24M shares. Twin Mngmt has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tradition Cap Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gam Hldg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 9,795 shares. Central Bancorporation Tru stated it has 964 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Point Holdings Llc by 82,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,268 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.