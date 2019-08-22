As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stock Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Has Increased by $29.05 Million Its Stake; As Humana (HUM) Shares Rose, Capital World Investors Increased Its Stake by $147.13 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 553,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, up from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $295.28. About 99,078 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 1.40 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.76M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $238.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 23.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41.28M shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

