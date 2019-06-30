As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Rose, Sei Investments Company Lowered by $3.21 Million Its Stake; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake by $1.10 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 11,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $732.88. About 487,329 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 55.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 188,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,494 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 338,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 10.74M shares traded or 29.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chipotle Catering Turns Summer Bikini Season Into Burrito Season – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Apple, Baidu, Biogen, Chesapeake Energy, Chipotle, McDonaldâ€™s, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Chipotle Stock Will Hit Fresh Highs – Investorplace.com” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is A Chipotle Short Squeeze Ahead? – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 49.52 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 103,838 shares to 624,169 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 491,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,252 were reported by Fincl Counselors Inc. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Axa accumulated 33,774 shares. Principal Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 64,371 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 35,011 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,774 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 1,205 shares. Independent Franchise Llp has 590,697 shares. Maplelane Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1 shares. 12,356 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4,598 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancshares reported 25 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc owns 500 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns Lp has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,068 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $35.89 million on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E gets $5.5B in funds to keep operating during bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 16.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.16 per share. PCG’s profit will be $513.36M for 5.91 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.73% negative EPS growth.