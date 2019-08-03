As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Boosted Stake by $237.75 Million; As Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Shares Declined, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Lifted by $312,051 Its Holding

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 2340.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 7,567 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, up from 310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51 million shares traded or 61.28% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/04/2018 – Mexico’s election front-runner won’t end energy reform – adviser; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED; 21/03/2018 – Henderson Continental Europe Adds BAT, Exits BP; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES ORGANIC BREAKEVEN TO FALL TO RANGE $35-$40/BBL BY ’21; 03/04/2018 – Poland’s PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 01/05/2018 – BP’S MACONDO PAYMENTS NEXT YEAR WILL BE AROUND $2 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Technology Could Drive 30% Cost Savings — CERAWeek Market Talk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

