As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Lowered Holding; As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Market Value Rose, Caxton Boosted Stake

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 8,970 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 94.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 536,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 29,170 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 565,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 2.51M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

