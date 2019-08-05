As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Share Value Declined, Holder Knighthead Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Southport Management Trimmed Its Holding by $343.49 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 370,949 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.93 million are owned by Rare Ltd. 24.50M were reported by Baupost Group Incorporated Ltd Ma. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 544 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 255 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 4.85 million are held by Newtyn Mngmt. 1.00M are owned by Empyrean Cap Partners L P. First Republic Investment reported 17,517 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,100 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 144,349 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation owns 65,590 shares. Moreover, Principal Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark Inc holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamic Mngmt Ltd holds 2.84% or 44,066 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bartlett Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs invested in 138,700 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 85,720 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc reported 48,546 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com holds 82,309 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 20,194 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 614,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 4,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Btr Cap has invested 1.55% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 27,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. First Manhattan Co invested in 200 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 13,326 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.35M for 7.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

