As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Declined, Oz Management LP Has Upped by $44.16 Million Its Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake in General Mls (GIS) as Market Valuation Rose

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1790.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.58 million, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 6.00 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 135,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 14,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 2.58 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 103,118 shares to 967,193 shares, valued at $108.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc (Put) by 26,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bain Credit Ltd Partnership has 1.20M shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 2,346 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 11,696 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Company owns 433,725 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 15.34 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,310 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Incorporated reported 345,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oaktree Cap LP stated it has 1.22 million shares. Tpg Gp Inc Hldgs (Sbs) Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.35% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.42M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 12,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. York Capital Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.61 million shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 329,600 shares to 370,200 shares, valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 12,873 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 21,877 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Co reported 0.2% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.06% or 4.10 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.07% or 2.04 million shares. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ipswich Inv Management Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,716 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Manhattan holds 88,243 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust, a New York-based fund reported 25,693 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,028 shares. Franklin Street Nc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Icon Advisers Co holds 5,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 32,401 shares.

