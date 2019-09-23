As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined, Redwood Capital Management Cut Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Decreased Its Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 732,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.36 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306.24 million, down from 14.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65M shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

