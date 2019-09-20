As Pfizerinc (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.89 Million; Mattel (MAT) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Lifted Its Holding by $109.59 Million as Stock Price Rose

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizerinc (PFE) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 67,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.86 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Pfizerinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 36.34M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407.38M, up from 26.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.04M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 19/04/2018 – MAT: Mattel CEO in talks to leave a bit over a year after joinin; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 383 shares to 70,986 shares, valued at $76.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizoncommu (NYSE:VZ) by 8,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 981,790 shares, and has risen its stake in At&Tcorp (NYSE:T).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares to 696,483 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 165,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

