As Pfizer (Put) (PFE) Valuation Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased Holding by $5.07 Million; First Manhattan Company Trimmed Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Market Valuation Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 33,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.38 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (PFE) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 120,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 477,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.30 million, down from 598,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 41,150 shares to 44,725 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 9,010 shares to 12,672 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 705,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.