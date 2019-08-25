As Pfizer (Put) (PFE) Market Value Declined, Two Sigma Securities Cut Its Stake; Fpr Partners Lowered Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $35.27 Million as Stock Rose

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 27.33M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.91M, down from 29.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (PFE) by 57.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 72,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 169,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc accumulated 2,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Sarasin Prns Llp owns 4.17M shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co invested in 618,325 shares or 1.25% of the stock. The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Invest Management Company has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 1.47 million shares. 22.03M were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Shoker Investment Counsel invested 1.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 663 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4.08 million shares. Telos Capital Management Inc owns 15,647 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 183,785 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Com. Clough Capital Prns Lp reported 177,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hartford Investment Management holds 0.93% or 765,721 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.42% or 153,867 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.50 million shares to 7.87M shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:VZ).

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 427,218 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $108.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Co invested in 0% or 344 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 51,112 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 10 invested in 0.51% or 119,608 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cim Mangement has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Point Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.05% or 12,356 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 6.96M shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,892 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 49,075 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 756,725 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.55% or 272,624 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 6.55M shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.97% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2.27 million shares. Tdam Usa has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 41,566 shares.