As Pfizer (Put) (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by $7.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (PFE) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 21.31M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 794,752 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 190,004 shares to 294,996 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,370 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Abrocitinib in Patients Aged 12 and Older with Moderate to Severe AD – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “As Buyout Fever Grows, Alexion, Amarion and BioMarin Are Potential Targets – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Interim Analysis Results from Phase 3 BEACON CRC Trial of BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI and Cetuximab for Treatment of BRAFV600E-mCRC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd holds 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 164,023 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 229,711 shares. Bridgeway Inc, Texas-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Salem Inv Counselors owns 259,467 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.12% or 11,154 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 191,514 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 78,974 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canal Insur invested in 166,050 shares. Knott David M holds 145,000 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Fil owns 9.18 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 1.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 7,078 are held by Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 55,576 were accumulated by Van Strum Towne.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Dallasâ€™ CyrusOne considers selling itself after interest from group that includes KKR, report says – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne: This Fast Growing Data Center REIT Rarely Trades At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Data Center REITs to Buy That Deliver Sizable Income – Investorplace.com” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Cowen 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 11,175 are held by Zevenbergen Invs Lc. Natixis has 3,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 13,374 shares. Fil holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 237,926 shares. 51,400 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. Invest Counselors Of Maryland has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Westwood Group Inc accumulated 14,850 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 286 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability Com has 61 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.07% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Chilton Capital Management Lc has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 8,775 shares.