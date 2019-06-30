As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Verity Asset Management Decreased Position; Lauder Estee Cos. (EL) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69M shares traded or 66.82% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos. (EL) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,810 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 billion, down from 11,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.24 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,346 shares. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2.61% or 2.65M shares. 2,686 are held by Cordasco Finance Network. 5,668 were reported by Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp. 71,642 were reported by Investment House Limited. 5,898 were reported by Suncoast Equity Mngmt. Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 10,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Incorporated Adv invested in 1.66% or 161,098 shares. Westpac invested in 915,788 shares. 20,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Meyer Handelman Co invested in 3.14% or 1.45M shares. 50,275 were reported by Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca). Halsey Assoc Ct reported 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Curbstone holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 64,082 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc has 1.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $123.99 million activity. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million. $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Polcer Gregory also sold $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. 29,366 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.36 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Consolidated Airline by 570 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bp Plc owns 23,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atria Invests Lc accumulated 0.06% or 8,692 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd accumulated 2.7% or 88,041 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,000 shares. 2.34M were accumulated by Amer Century. 1,369 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il has invested 0.19% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Washington Bancorporation holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 137,100 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company reported 0.56% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Beese Fulmer Invest Inc reported 1,991 shares. Natixis has 2,031 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 76,299 shares.