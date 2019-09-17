As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $332,519; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Stake in Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Cut by $1.89 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $11.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.23. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 7,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 466,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.21M, down from 474,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 15.37 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W has 1.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Counsel holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,366 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Capital Mngmt LP invested in 1.3% or 3,100 shares. Glynn Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 23,854 shares or 7.71% of all its holdings. Hillman accumulated 15.28% or 17,049 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc invested in 0.86% or 776 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 830 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 468,963 shares. 4,076 were reported by Bath Savings Company. Stephens Ar has 14,344 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Sfmg Lc invested in 1,649 shares or 0.43% of the stock. First Merchants reported 298 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma holds 1.2% or 1.56 million shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1,111 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.87 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,800 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp Sina Us (NASDAQ:SINA) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,119 shares to 103,234 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 7,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edmp Inc holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 86,708 shares. Personal Capital has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zwj Counsel Incorporated has 43,513 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company stated it has 226,746 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 8.48 million shares. Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 19,150 are owned by Martin Currie Limited. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Merchants Corp owns 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 109,485 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 50,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Maple has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Family Trust reported 7,200 shares stake.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.