As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Its Stake; Horizon Investment Services Increased Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $522,773; Stock Price Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 1.32M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 33,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 26,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 14.62 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

