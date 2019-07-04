As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $815,244 as Market Value Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 5,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 67,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30 million, down from 663,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) At US$65.63? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Mirror, Mirror: Whoâ€™s the Most-Photographed NYSE Trader of All? – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,558 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.74% or 3.04 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.16% or 598,600 shares. Moreover, Scharf Invests Ltd has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Agf Invests Inc stated it has 0.72% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Victory Mngmt owns 604,511 shares. Northern invested in 1.09 million shares. Pointstate LP owns 183,900 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 1,170 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 67,248 shares. Mathes Inc holds 15,632 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,780 shares. Navellier Assoc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 24,426 shares. 1,430 were reported by Hartford Management.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $381,564. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Management owns 115,397 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. General Invsts Com owns 1.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 330,808 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 2.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fcg Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,175 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Continental Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 94,300 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 44.56M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Tekla Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Etrade Mgmt Ltd has 96,920 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Choate Investment holds 0.41% or 163,171 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zwj Counsel accumulated 0.15% or 43,530 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 13.56M shares stake. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 775,763 shares. Private Wealth holds 22,724 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Therachon – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.38B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.