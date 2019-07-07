As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Schnieders Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Holder Verus Financial Partners Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Stake

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc has 12.46 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 6.20 million are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Lc. Sei Invs owns 1.65M shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,940 shares. First Foundation holds 1.95% or 775,763 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 170,468 shares. Co Of Vermont stated it has 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Bankshares Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.9% or 77,356 shares. Verus Fincl Prtnrs stated it has 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montag A And Assoc stated it has 0.78% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,819 shares. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated holds 92,384 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc owns 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 39,630 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.