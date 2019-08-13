As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Holding; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Cut Its Holding by $2.38 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 639,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.83M, down from 671,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. It closed at $91.34 lastly. It is down 26.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management analyzed 11,750 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 51,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 63,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 10.14M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt has 0.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blackhill Cap Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 434,926 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 1.36M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Perkins Coie owns 58,696 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10 accumulated 3.17% or 347,552 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs stated it has 5,716 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 161,098 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi reported 24,159 shares stake. 215,163 were accumulated by Altfest L J And. Moreover, Miles Capital has 1.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marietta Inv Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Point & Fincl N A reported 79,082 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Hills Bank & holds 0.53% or 46,193 shares in its portfolio.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares to 11,978 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53,320 shares to 393,892 shares, valued at $71.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc..

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $14.37M for 99.28 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.09% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.05% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 140,651 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc accumulated 17,139 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Summit Creek Ltd Liability Corporation holds 141,552 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 11,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Axiom Ltd Liability Company De owns 17,345 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 499,510 are held by Bancorp Of America De. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 22,200 shares. 67,228 are held by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 121,578 shares. Whittier Trust Com reported 23,313 shares. Sei Communications stated it has 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Capital Mngmt Inc holds 698,823 shares. Fmr Lc holds 281 shares.