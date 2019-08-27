As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Wms Partners Has Boosted Stake; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Cut Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $555,218; Stock Price Rose

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 8.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 2.02M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prtnrs owns 787,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 114 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Co reported 7,074 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 473,619 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.00M shares. Missouri-based Argent Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.78% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). National Asset holds 0.04% or 7,433 shares. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 26,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Hodges Cap Management has 0.89% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 230,089 shares. 97,012 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 9,536 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15.83M are held by Northern Trust Corp. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Columbus Circle owns 899,917 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Jennison Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.70 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 3,600 shares to 64,805 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,130 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.