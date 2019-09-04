As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised Stake in Capital One Finl (COF)

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 25.24M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.35. About 2.65M shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loudon Investment Management stated it has 69,905 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Ltd reported 272,318 shares. Burney owns 194,034 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. House Limited Liability reported 71,642 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd has 33,000 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc accumulated 38,198 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Thompson Invest Mgmt stated it has 60,989 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Bb&T Lc reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 3.66 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 38,245 shares. Madison Investment Inc holds 379,262 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verity Verity invested in 131,762 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Nexus Invest has invested 4.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares to 30,264 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,319 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 11,514 shares. 100,452 are held by Macquarie Grp Limited. Guggenheim Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 40,842 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 3,084 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 107,500 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 5,000 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 39,117 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Comm holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,475 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 49,736 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd owns 36,150 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 11,965 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 93,205 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 460,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake.