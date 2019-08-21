As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 8.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 729,228 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Management Ltd Llc reported 0.17% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.49M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Dt Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.68% or 52.97 million shares. Covington Investment holds 79,785 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 474,342 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp holds 2.93 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.60 million shares. Shelter Mutual Insur has 184,500 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Cullen Capital Lc invested in 2.73% or 1.63 million shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel has 1.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mai Capital Management reported 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). West Oak Cap Limited Co invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,385 shares to 16,450 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 31,948 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0% or 333 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 8,715 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.42% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Asset Management reported 0.49% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.73% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.07% or 78,122 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 695,624 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp stated it has 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Caprock Group holds 0.12% or 8,477 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,927 shares in its portfolio. Fin Counselors Inc owns 4,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.