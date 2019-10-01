As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Decreased Position; As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Stock Value Rose, Lyon Street Capital Lowered by $348,777 Its Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 185,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 211,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 18.30 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 250,456 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,564 shares to 18,482 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.