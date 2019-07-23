As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Clark Estates Decreased Its Holding by $4.27 Million; Aviance Capital Management Has Cut Philip Morris International (PM) Position by $499,136

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,275 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 34,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 3.19M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 101,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 349,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 450,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 11.70 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Fund Shs Ben Consumer Discretionary (XLY) by 73,762 shares to 101,383 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.82 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.