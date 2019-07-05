As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $385,560; Shah Capital Management Has Raised Its China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stake by $948,000; Stock Declined

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 243,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 234,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 33,190 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 1,484 shares to 4,921 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,782 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Co, South Dakota-based fund reported 145,051 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.08% stake. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 12,121 shares. First National Tru Co accumulated 0.68% or 159,844 shares. Saturna Capital accumulated 1.20 million shares or 1.49% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 4,723 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 3.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 42,448 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6.79 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raymond James Trust Na holds 489,392 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hudock Grp Llc accumulated 1.28% or 83,727 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications holds 59.68M shares or 3.23% of its portfolio.

