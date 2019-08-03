As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Arcadia Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $507,444; Weik Investment Services Trimmed Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Rose

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 19,370 are held by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Utah Retirement stated it has 233,828 shares. Personal Capital Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 38,285 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 354,154 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Select Equity Grp Lp accumulated 137,081 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 19,021 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Beacon Fincl Grp Inc invested in 49,152 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 1.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3.18% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 31,615 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communications has invested 3.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.12% or 38,141 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP holds 0.02% or 35,250 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kempen Cap Nv holds 31,462 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 241,923 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 2.03 million were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Palisade Asset Management Limited Co owns 56,105 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. New York-based Evercore Wealth Lc has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Madison Invest Incorporated stated it has 379,262 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd owns 2,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 0.24% or 13,146 shares in its portfolio. 59,867 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 118 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Division invested in 422,548 shares or 1.24% of the stock.