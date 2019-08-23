As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Its Position by $901,488; As American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Share Price Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $484,868

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 1.65M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 14.46M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Tru Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 5,376 shares. 11,941 were reported by Stellar Cap Limited Liability. Elm Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,367 shares. Burns J W And Com New York accumulated 88,983 shares. Northstar Gp Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Suvretta Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.28 million shares. E&G Lp reported 0.63% stake. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Horan Cap Ltd Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boys Arnold & reported 128,073 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset accumulated 92,564 shares. Tdam Usa has 686,814 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 169,979 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Lc holds 23,912 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 21.56 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Associate Md accumulated 16,451 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested in 0.27% or 16,265 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 4,602 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.11 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 217 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 524,502 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.97% or 72,112 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com reported 4,804 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss invested in 1.93% or 24.92M shares. Amg Natl Tru National Bank reported 123,260 shares. 56,125 were reported by Huber Cap Ltd. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd reported 583,590 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares to 371,640 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,617 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

