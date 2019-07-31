As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Oak Associates LTD Decreased Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Whitnell & Co Cut by $412,830 Its Stake

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,268 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, down from 702,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 22.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 1.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 21,170 shares to 258,544 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors holds 1.43% or 172,609 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18.59M shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ronna Sue Cohen invested 3.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dsc Advsrs LP owns 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,010 shares. Welch Group Inc holds 3.12% or 202,654 shares. Weybosset Research Management Limited holds 4.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 58,636 shares. The Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 26,730 shares. 7,572 were reported by Orca Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. 13,985 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd. Neville Rodie And Shaw, New York-based fund reported 256,469 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Company stated it has 48,894 shares. Raymond James And owns 3.33 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

