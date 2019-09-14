As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Increased by $510,410 Its Holding; Scotia Capital Holding in Intel (INTC) Upped as Stock Price Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 93,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 770,331 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.88M, up from 676,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 11,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 131,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 120,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,717 were accumulated by Maple. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.16% or 44,657 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.67M shares or 0.93% of the stock. 43,241 are held by Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability. Sandhill Cap Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 20,563 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 1.59% or 196,786 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Invest Mgmt reported 59,355 shares stake. Petrus Tru Company Lta owns 5,463 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bruce & Incorporated holds 4.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 508,832 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 1.15 million shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roosevelt Investment Gp has 360,592 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,486 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 16,912 shares to 61,807 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 9,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,852 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Limited Adr (NYSE:WNS).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy HP Inc. at Its Multiyear Low? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Ltd Company reported 12,260 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 5.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 57,982 shares. Grimes And reported 376,716 shares. M Hldgs Securities Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 27,684 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 0.75% or 44,101 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 254,709 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Horrell Capital invested in 0.01% or 335 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,705 shares stake. Oakworth Cap accumulated 0.37% or 40,458 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has 461,119 shares. Stearns Serv Gp accumulated 79,359 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical has 22,024 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 12.65 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 1.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 176,757 shares to 122,456 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (DIV) by 14,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,934 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).